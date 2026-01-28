Equinor reports improved safety performance in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Norway’s Equinor reported a generally positive safety trend in 2025, with notable improvements recorded toward the end of the year, despite a high level of operational activity across its portfolio, Trend reports.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s serious incident frequency (SIF) per million hours worked fell to 0.21, down from 0.30 at the end of 2024. The metric includes serious personal injuries.

The total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) stood at 2.3 per million hours worked in 2025, unchanged from the previous year.

Equinor also recorded six oil and gas leaks during the year, compared with seven in 2024. The leaks were classified according to severity based on discharge rates. The company reported no incidents with major accident potential in 2025.

Operational activity remained high throughout the year, with a significant number of hours worked at the Mongstad facility, the Hammerfest LNG processing plant on Melkøya, and the Empire Wind offshore wind project in the United States.

Preventive security measures continued to play a central role in Equinor’s risk management approach. From 2025, security barriers were formally incorporated into the company’s framework for major accident prevention. The implementation of the Security Act was also integrated into Equinor’s safety efforts, reinforcing what the company described as a strong safety culture.

Equinor said it continues to work closely with other operators and suppliers through its “Always Safe” annual program, aimed at strengthening awareness of factors that contribute to safe operations. The focus for the first quarter of 2026 will be the prevention of major accidents and hydrocarbon leaks.