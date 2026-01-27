MEDIA reacts to disinformation targeting Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A number of foreign online news channels and social media segments are spreading disinformation, aiming to undermine the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, raising doubts about its source, and not reflecting reality, the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) told Trend.

According to the agency, preliminary investigations revealed that this disinformation campaign originates from the Tsargrad.tv resource in the Russian-language segment of the internet.

"We strongly condemn and emphasize that such disinformation acts, which are directed against our country, attempt to confuse public opinion with false and manipulative content and serve to target the brotherly and allied relations existing between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, are unacceptable.

We call on Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists, as well as media entities, to demonstrate a principled position against such disinformation attempts, to refrain from spreading unverified information, and to act responsibly in protecting the information environment.

We invite the public of both countries not to believe false information and to rely only on statements made by official bodies," the agency said.

MEDIA noted that it will continue its effective cooperation with the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration in order to prevent such cases and form a unified position.

