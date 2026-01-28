IMF notes Turkmenistan’s fiscal and financial progress (Exclusive)
IMF policy advice has led to improved fiscal discipline and enhanced economic data transparency in Turkmenistan. Recommendations have bolstered the Central Bank's role in ensuring price and financial stability while advocating for reduced reliance on its financing for development. The latest IMF report forecasts consumer price growth in Turkmenistan at 3.9% in 2025, 5% in 2026, and 8% by 2030, reflecting ongoing efforts to maintain price stability amidst changing economic conditions.
