Iran bets on important role of Jolfa customs in Araz corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Jolfa customs in the East Azerbaijan Province, located in the northwest of Iran, may play an important role in the Araz corridor, Director General of Jolfa Customs Office Ali Bisalam told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, with the commissioning of the Araz corridor, efforts are also being made to commission the railway in this direction.

Bisalam said that Jolfa city, Jolfa Free Trade Zone, and Jolfa customs have the potential to play a significant role in export and import in providing necessary products from European countries, Russia, and China.

The customs official said that during the 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), products worth $105 million were exported through Jolfa customs.

Bisalam added that during the above period, Julfa Customs' revenue amounted to 67 trillion rials (approximately $61.9 million).

Iran views the Araz corridor as one of its important projects. According to Iran, it will connect the Eastern Zangezur region of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Araz corridor, which passes through Iranian territory, will contribute to economic development in the region.

