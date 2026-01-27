Light industry boosts Turkmenistan’s exchange quotations value

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan increased in the latest session, led by significant growth in the light industry sector. Values in petrochemicals, agriculture, and mechanical engineering remained stable.

