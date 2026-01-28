EDB designates lead manager for UAE dirham bond issuance

The EDB has tapped BHM Capital to take the reins as the lead manager for its bond issuance in UAE dirhams, set to make its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The initiative seeks to bolster local currency financing and solidify Abu Dhabi's standing in the international debt arena. The funds raised from the bond will back essential investment initiatives in EDB member nations across Central Asia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register