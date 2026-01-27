Uzbekistan, Russia's Rosatom move forward with integrated nuclear power project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 27. Uzbekistan and Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom discussed the practical aspects of implementing the project to build an integrated nuclear power plant, as well as expanding cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the start of foundation works for the first small-capacity reactor, which began in October last year. Design work on the nuclear power plant is currently ongoing.

In addition, an advanced engineering school specializing in nuclear energy and nuclear technologies was launched in December last year at the Tashkent branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

Particular attention was also given to expanding cooperation in the application of nuclear technologies in agriculture and medicine, training highly qualified specialists for the sector, advancing scientific research, and implementing social projects.

In September 2025, Uzbekistan and Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom signed documents expanding cooperation on the construction of an integrated nuclear power project, which envisions the combined deployment of large-capacity nuclear units and small modular reactors (SMRs) within a single energy complex. As part of this framework, Uzbekistan is implementing the 330-MW SMR project in the Jizzakh region, aimed at meeting growing electricity demand while supporting long-term energy sustainability and carbon reduction efforts.