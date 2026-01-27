Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cyber threat management in high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A delegation from the Cybersecurity Center of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) visited the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports, citing the CBA.

During the visit, the delegation met with Akif Baghirov, Advisor to the Chairman of the CBA, and Elnur Eyvazli, Director of the Department of Information and Cybersecurity.

The discussions focused on improving the legal and regulatory framework for cybersecurity, sharing experiences in working with FinCERT (Financial Computer Emergency Response Team), and exchanging insights on scenarios for managing cyber threats.