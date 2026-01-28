Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reveals number of ordinary registered shares for market proposal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. A total of 932,926 ordinary registered shares of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank will be offered to the market, Javid Guliyev, Chairman of the Board and CEO of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference on the preparatory process for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the bank's shares, Trend reports.

He pointed out that rolling out shares via an IPO is the next big step on the bank's strategic journey.

He claims that PASHA Bank is the first private bank to throw its hat in the ring for the IPO process.

"The placement of shares, held under the slogan 'As we share, we grow together,' allows our bank to expand its activities as a more transparent, sustainable, and long-term value-creating financial institution for investors. At the current stage, the volume of shares planned for placement consists of 932,926 ordinary, registered shares, equivalent to 5% of the bank's capital," Guliyev explained.

He pointed out that PASHA Bank has always been a reliable financial partner of the real sector and is successfully continuing this mission.

"Sustainable and purposeful development over the years has been the impetus for our entry into the stock market. This step creates new opportunities for us to make a stronger contribution to the country's economy, especially to the development of the non-oil sector," the CEO emphasized.

An IPO, or Initial Public Offering, marks the transition of a private company to a public entity by selling shares to the public to raise capital for various purposes like growth and debt repayment. Commonly referred to as "going public," this process enables public trading of shares following the offering. Key aspects include the purpose of raising equity capital and providing liquidity to shareholders, an underwriting process by investment banks that involves marketing and pricing, and the requirement for the company to adhere to stringent financial reporting after becoming publicly listed.

The benefits to companies consist of accessing substantial capital and enhancing their public profile, while investors gain opportunities to invest in emerging companies, although acquiring shares may be challenging.

PASHA Bank is one of the leading corporate financial institutions in Azerbaijan, established in 2007. The bank provides investment banking, trade finance, asset management, and classic banking services to corporate and small- and medium-sized business clients.

The main goal of its activities is to support the development of the non-oil sector, meet the financial needs of real sector businesses, and contribute to the diversification of the country's economy. PASHA Bank also operates in Georgia and Türkiye. The bank was awarded various awards by prestigious international publications such as Euromoney, International Investor, and Global Finance for its contribution to the development of local entrepreneurship in 2024–2025, including the titles Best SME Bank and World's Best Private Banks 2025. In 2025, it became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the Gold Stevie award in the Company of the Year nomination by the Stevie Awards.

