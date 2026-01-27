Uzbekneftegaz moves to independent production at Gazli fields

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 27. Uzbekneftegaz is launching independent hydrocarbon production at the Gazli fields, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

In line with an order issued by Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov, projects previously planned for implementation with partners at 21 Gazli fields will now be carried out independently by the company, using its own financial and technical resources.

To accelerate production, the project provides for the deployment of modern technologies, the involvement of additional drilling rigs, the installation of surface compressor stations, as well as the procurement of the necessary material and technical equipment.

The implementation of this initiative is expected to increase hydrocarbon production volumes and strengthen Uzbekistan’s position in the energy sector, ensuring stable energy supplies for the population and key sectors of the economy.

The decision forms part of the implementation of the “Top 100 Priority Days” program, a short-term action plan aimed at ensuring rapid, concrete, and measurable results in the operational and production activities of state-owned enterprises.