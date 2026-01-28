Azerbaijan records decline in manat's nominal effective exchange rate for 2025

By the end of 2025, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat took a dip compared to both the prior month and the year 2024. This was also evident in the non-oil sector, where both nominal and real rates took a nosedive. All in all, the manat took a hit against foreign currencies.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register