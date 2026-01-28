Azerbaijan ramps up volume of transactions in 2025

In 2025, there was a remarkable surge in the volume of transactions processed by Azerbaijan's small payments clearing system (SPCS). Even with this growth, there was a year-on-year decrease in the number of transactions, indicating a drop in transaction frequency. Recent data reveals a notable change in both the volume and the number of transactions handled by the system.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register