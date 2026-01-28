Tajikistan’s Dushanbe expands road infrastructure development
The project underscores increased public investment in urban infrastructure, supporting improved connectivity and contributing to economic activity and service efficiency in the capital.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy