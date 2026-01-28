Uzbekistan, Austria sign protocol to advance economic cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. Uzbekistan and Austria have signed a protocol outlining practical steps to advance bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The protocol was signed during the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Austria, held in Tashkent.

The Uzbek delegation was headed by Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, while the Austrian side was led by Elisabeth Weissenböck, Head of the Department for External Economic Relations at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy, and Tourism of Austria.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Discussions also covered the development of industrial cooperation, as well as collaboration in transport and logistics, energy and green technologies, digitalization, healthcare, tourism, mining, and the agro-industrial sector.

Uzbekistan and Austria have developed strong bilateral relations since 1992, emphasizing economic, industrial, and diplomatic cooperation. Economic ties are notably highlighted by Austrian investments in Uzbekistan's mining, construction, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Regular diplomatic meetings underline their commitment to deepening connections and aiding Uzbekistan's WTO accession. Austria is also involved in developing the Trans-Caspian Corridor, contributing to a relationship characterized by positive momentum in trade diversification and investment growth.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Austria reached $261 million in January-September 2025, reflecting a 37.6% year-on-year increase.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel