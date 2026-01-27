Azerbaijan and Türkiye strike deal on enhancing railway cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a member company of AZCON Holding, and Turkish State Railways (TCDD), aiming to strengthen cooperation in the railway sector, the ADY statement says, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and Director General, Chair of the Board of TCDD Veysi Kurt.

The cooperation will cover infrastructure development, traffic management, innovative joint solutions, staff training, and information exchange.

