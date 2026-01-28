Azerbaijan recaps nation's money supply in manat for 2025
As of late 2025, Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in its broad money supply. The M2 and M1 aggregates also grew, reflecting a positive trend in the country's monetary sector. These changes indicate a continued expansion in the overall money supply compared to the previous year.
