China’s gas demand slows amid weak performance in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. China’s natural gas demand grew by around 1% in 2025, slowing sharply compared with the previous year, while consumption is expected to pick up to about 5% year-on-year in 2026 as industrial activity and power generation strengthen, Trend reports via the International Energy Agency.

According to the Agency's "Gas Market Report, Q1-2026" report, the slowdown in 2025 reflected weaker industrial activity, lower heating demand, and uncertain economic fundamentals in the first half of the year.

Demand recovered in the second half, supported by manufacturing and chemicals, while gas use in power generation, residential, commercial, and transport sectors also contributed to overall growth. Looking ahead, easing LNG market conditions are expected to allow broader participation in imports, supporting higher demand in 2026.

Earlier, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in its monthly report, noted that China’s natural gas demand is expected to grow, supported by a recovery in industrial activity, rising electricity consumption and the continued role of gas-fired power generation in ensuring grid stability amid expanding renewable capacity.