Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss strengthening bilateral and regional ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed bilateral and regional ties, Trend reports via the Afghan MFA.

The talks were held during a video conference between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The sides emphasized the ongoing development of bilateral relations and the importance of coordinated efforts, highlighting the implementation of joint economic projects, official visits, and upcoming programs as key areas for strengthening ties.

They also noted the significance of regional dialogue along the Afghanistan-Central Asia corridor as a valuable framework for cooperation.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan expressed their willingness to accelerate the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. As of January 2026, 91 kilometers of its route were prepared for pipe-laying, said the Consul General of Turkmenistan and manager of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, Batyr Yolov.

Meanwhile, in December 2025, the chief executive officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility, Abdul Bari Omar, said that Afghanistan has completed the development of a roadmap for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line project and plans to submit it to the Turkmen side in the near future.

Omar added that Afghanistan is aiming to harness electrical energy through the utilization of hydrocarbons delivered via the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas conduit project, underscoring the imperative to conclude negotiations on gas tariff structures.

Relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan are marked by pragmatic economic cooperation and strategic partnerships, primarily driven by Turkmenistan's policy of "positive neutrality." Key elements of their relationship include the TAPI pipeline for gas exports, discounted electricity supply from Turkmenistan, collaboration on infrastructure projects like the Lapis Lazuli corridor, and significant trade agreements exceeding $200 million in 2024. Turkmenistan engages with the Taliban to ensure regional stability and security along their 804 km border while fostering investment and diplomatic ties.

