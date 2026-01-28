Kazakhstan shares data on gas condensate exports to Russia in 11M2025

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 28 January 2026
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 28. Kazakhstan's natural gas condensate exports to Russia totaled 31,637 metric tons between January and November 2025, marking a 0.8% increase from the 30,146 tons recorded in the same period of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the value dropped 15.2% to $11.52 million from $13.59 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

In total, Kazakhstan exported 265,892 metric tons of natural gas condensate in 11M2025, a 12% increase compared to 237,368 tons in 2024. Despite the growth in volume, the value of these exports dipped slightly by 2.7%, reaching $121.15 million, down from $124.51 million in 2024.

Exports were distributed across several markets: Azerbaijan received 206,092 tons, Uzbekistan imported 24,771 tons, Kyrgyzstan took 433 tons, with other countries accounting for 2,956 tons.

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover for the period amounted to $128.8 billion, reflecting a marginal 0.1% decline from the previous year. While exports fell by 4.2%, totaling $71.14 billion, imports rose by 5.5%, reaching $57.67 billion.

