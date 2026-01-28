Kyrgyzstan and World Bank discuss cooperation plans for 2026
Photo: World Bank
The talks highlight Kyrgyzstan’s dedication to fiscal reforms and socio-economic growth, with ongoing backing from the World Bank anticipated to bolster the investment landscape, enhance public finance management, and foster job creation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy