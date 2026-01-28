Azerbaijan, WPC Energy discuss energy cooperation and regional projects

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan and the World Petroleum Council (WPC Energy) discussed key issues on the global energy agenda and regional energy projects, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting took place between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Pedro Miras, President of WPC Energy.

Minister Shahbazov emphasized that while Azerbaijan continues to be a conventional oil and gas producer and exporter, it has achieved remarkable advancements in the energy transition. Recently, the energy sector has experienced significant reforms, marked by the adoption of various regulatory acts and the launch of initiatives aimed at advancing renewable energy sources.

He noted that Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of installed renewable energy capacity to 30% by 2030, while current plans target reaching 33.7% by 2027, demonstrating steady advancement in the energy transition and a commitment to continue along this path.

The discussion also focused on energy projects of regional and international significance. Energy connections spanning Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe were evaluated within a unified framework. These projects are expected to enhance the integration of energy systems, strengthen regional energy security, and support the development of energy and digital infrastructure, including data centers.

Miras emphasized Azerbaijan’s role as a key energy corridor between Asia and Europe, highlighting the country as an exemplary model for facilitating dialogue between diverse energy perspectives.

The meeting also addressed participation in the 2026 WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and explored prospects for continued collaboration with the organization.

WPC Energy, established in 1933 and previously known as the World Petroleum Council, is a London-based charitable organization dedicated to the sustainable management of oil and gas resources. Representing 70 member countries that account for over 96% of global production and consumption, WPC Energy serves as a neutral platform for stakeholders. In 2023, it rebranded to emphasize energy transformation and hosted the triennial World Petroleum Congress, a key event for industry leaders.

The organization seeks to address technical, social, and environmental challenges, focusing on sustainability, diversity and inclusion, youth support in the energy sector, and recognizing innovation through the WPC Energy Excellence Awards. It operates as an NGO, accredited by the United Nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel