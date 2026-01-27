Turkmenistan, Canada discuss expansion of trade and economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 27.
Turkmenistan and Canada discussed prospects for expanding trade and
economic ties,
Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.
The issues were raised during a meeting between Deputy Foreign
Minister Akhmet Gurbanov and the Ambassador of Canada to
Turkmenistan, Christopher Duggan.
The parties conveyed their mutual commitment to supporting
initiatives within the framework of the United Nations, and
discussed the possibility of holding inter-ministerial
consultations later this year. They highlighted their shared
perspectives on key international issues and underscored the
necessity of enhancing the bilateral legal and treaty framework to
further deepen cooperation.
Priority areas for collaboration were also identified, with a
focus on cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
Earlier, in October 2025, a meeting in Islamabad between Turkmen
Ambassador to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov and Canada's High
Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan addressed the strategic dimensions of
energy and infrastructure cooperation between Turkmenistan and
Canada.
The Turkmen delegation expressed a strong willingness to broaden
cooperation with Canada, particularly in areas such as energy
investment, technology transfer, and sustainable energy
initiatives. Emphasizing the potential for joint projects, they
highlighted the opportunity to strengthen energy networks
connecting Central and South Asia.