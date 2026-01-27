Turkmenistan, Canada discuss expansion of trade and economic ties

The parties conveyed their mutual commitment to supporting initiatives within the framework of the United Nations, and discussed the possibility of holding inter-ministerial consultations later this year. They highlighted their shared perspectives on key international issues and underscored the necessity of enhancing the bilateral legal and treaty framework to further deepen cooperation.

Priority areas for collaboration were also identified, with a focus on cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Earlier, in October 2025, a meeting in Islamabad between Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov and Canada's High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan addressed the strategic dimensions of energy and infrastructure cooperation between Turkmenistan and Canada.

The Turkmen delegation expressed a strong willingness to broaden cooperation with Canada, particularly in areas such as energy investment, technology transfer, and sustainable energy initiatives. Emphasizing the potential for joint projects, they highlighted the opportunity to strengthen energy networks connecting Central and South Asia.