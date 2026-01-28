Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls for uncompromising fight against shadow economy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 28. Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized the urgent need to combat the shadow economy, which he said causes tremendous harm to the state, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

During a session with the Financial Monitoring Agency, Tokayev emphasized the matter as one of paramount significance.

“We are struggling to find ways to effectively use the funds allocated for the country’s development. However, there are fraudsters, many of them, who are embezzling trillions of tenge intended for the social sector. This is unacceptable. Such phenomena must be decisively eradicated,” Tokayev stated.

He also highlighted ongoing attempts to move capital abroad through cryptocurrency schemes, adding that these activities continue despite the government's efforts to curb them.

The president underscored the importance of the fight against the shadow economy, calling it a highly relevant and crucial task for the nation's development.

“The primary mission of the Financial Monitoring Agency is clear: to ensure that state funds are used exclusively for the benefit of the people. The successful implementation of this vital task directly depends on your work,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also noted that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the effective functioning of the Agency and instructed them to enhance analytical work using artificial intelligence.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel