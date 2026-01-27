Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discuss strategies to broaden cooperation

Photo: Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 27. Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discussedcurrent issues of comprehensive cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was discussed at the 4th Kyrgyz-Georgian political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia held in Bishkek on January 26.

The Kyrgyz delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov, while the Georgian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

Deputy Minister Meder Abakirov emphasized the importance of further strengthening political dialogue based on traditional friendship, trust, and mutual respect. It was noted that organizing high-level and top-level visits and enhancing diplomatic interaction create additional opportunities for the development of bilateral relations.

The Georgian side highlighted the positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, underlining its firm commitment to strengthening political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Furthermore, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue deepening their partnership, implement joint projects, and support exchanges of experience between the countries, which will help elevate Kyrgyz-Georgian relations to a new qualitative level.

Concluding the meeting, Meder Abakirov expressed gratitude to the Georgian side for participating in the consultations, stressing that the agreements reached will lay a solid foundation for the further development of friendly and partnership relations between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the parties confirmed their intention to maintain regular dialogue, coordinate joint initiatives, and implement projects aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.