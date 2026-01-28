Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 28, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 27.

The official rate for $1 is 1,082,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,296,899 rials. On January 27 the euro was priced at 1,261,669 rials.

Currency Rial on January 28 Rial on January 27 1 US dollar USD 1,082,596 1,061,595 1 British pound GBP 1,491,942 1,453,959 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,412,168 1,369,032 1 Swedish króna SEK 122,755 118,933 1 Norwegian krone NOK 112,524 108,806 1 Danish krone DKK 173,668 168,926 1 Indian rupee INR 11,830 11,572 1 UAE Dirham AED 294,784 289,066 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,535,000 3,462,186 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 386,929 379,093 100 Japanese yen JPY 707,431 689,802 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 138,804 136,138 1 Omani rial OMR 2,814,710 2,759,308 1 Canadian dollar CAD 796,070 775,186 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 651,448 635,678 1 South African rand ZAR 67,768 66,498 1 Turkish lira TRY 24,944 24,477 1 Russian ruble RUB 14,179 13,890 1 Qatari riyal QAR 297,416 291,647 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 82,663 81,019 1 Syrian pound SYP 9,789 9,592 1 Australian dollar AUD 755,446 735,920 1 Saudi riyal SAR 288,692 283,092 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,879,245 2,823,391 1 Singapore dollar SGD 857,287 836,659 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 886,664 867,552 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 35,011 34,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 516 506 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 739,017 722,925 1 Libyan dinar LYD 71,296 168,100 1 Chinese yuan CNY 155,684 152,659 100 Thai baht THB 3,491,379 3,415,220 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 273,990 267,688 1,000 South Korean won KRW 753,080 736,237 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,526,934 1,497,313 1 euro EUR 1,296,899 1,261,669 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 214,859 211,127 1 Georgian lari GEL 402,284 394,457 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 64,822 63,411 1 Afghan afghani AFN 16,644 16,323 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 380,552 373,136 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 636,818 624,372 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,836,807 1,797,334 1 Tajik somoni TJS 115,981 113,688 1 Turkmen manat TMT 309,357 303,554 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,022 2,990

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,256,237 rials and $1 costs 1,504,913.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.49-1.52 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.80-1.83 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel