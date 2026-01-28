Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 28

Economy Materials 28 January 2026 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 28, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 27.

The official rate for $1 is 1,082,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,296,899 rials. On January 27 the euro was priced at 1,261,669 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 28

Rial on January 27

1 US dollar

USD

1,082,596

1,061,595

1 British pound

GBP

1,491,942

1,453,959

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,412,168

1,369,032

1 Swedish króna

SEK

122,755

118,933

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

112,524

108,806

1 Danish krone

DKK

173,668

168,926

1 Indian rupee

INR

11,830

11,572

1 UAE Dirham

AED

294,784

289,066

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,535,000

3,462,186

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

386,929

379,093

100 Japanese yen

JPY

707,431

689,802

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

138,804

136,138

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,814,710

2,759,308

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

796,070

775,186

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

651,448

635,678

1 South African rand

ZAR

67,768

66,498

1 Turkish lira

TRY

24,944

24,477

1 Russian ruble

RUB

14,179

13,890

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

297,416

291,647

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

82,663

81,019

1 Syrian pound

SYP

9,789

9,592

1 Australian dollar

AUD

755,446

735,920

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

288,692

283,092

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,879,245

2,823,391

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

857,287

836,659

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

886,664

867,552

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

35,011

34,285

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

516

506

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

739,017

722,925

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

71,296

168,100

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

155,684

152,659

100 Thai baht

THB

3,491,379

3,415,220

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

273,990

267,688

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

753,080

736,237

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,526,934

1,497,313

1 euro

EUR

1,296,899

1,261,669

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

214,859

211,127

1 Georgian lari

GEL

402,284

394,457

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

64,822

63,411

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

16,644

16,323

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

380,552

373,136

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

636,818

624,372

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,836,807

1,797,334

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

115,981

113,688

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

309,357

303,554

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,022

2,990

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,256,237 rials and $1 costs 1,504,913.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.49-1.52 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.80-1.83 million rials.

