Azerbaijan's SSS arrests individuals planning terrorist attack on embassy (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Persons preparing to commit a terrorist attack against the embassy of the foreign country in Azerbaijan have been arrested, Trend reports, citing the press service of the State Security Service (SSS).

During the operational-investigative measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS), reasonable suspicions arose that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Guliyev Ilgar Ilham oglu, born in 2000, nicknamed “Abu Zar al-Muhajir”, Piriyev Amin Elshad oglu, born in 2005, nicknamed “Abdurashid”, and Alizade Elvin Sanan oglu, born in 2005, nicknamed “Abdurrahman al-Azeri”, were preparing to commit a terrorist attack to the embassy of the foreign country in Baku on the grounds of religious hostility.

The aforementioned individuals entered into criminal relations with members of the ISIS terrorist organization's “Vilayati-Khorasan” armed group, and as a group of conspiring individuals, obtained items used as weapons to carry out a terrorist attack on the embassy of a foreign state in the Republic of Azerbaijan and were detained by the employees of the SSS while approaching the area where the embassy was located.

In connection with the fact, Ilgar Guliyev, Amin Piriyev and Elvin Alizadeh were brought to criminal responsibility under Articles 28, 214.2.1, 28, 214.2.3 and 28, 214.2.6 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (preparation for terrorism on the basis of religious hostility by a conspiring group of individuals, using objects used as weapons), and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen for them by a court decision.

Currently, investigative and operational measures on the criminal case are continuing.