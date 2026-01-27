Azerbaijan's SOFAZ tallies its revenues from ACG and Shah Deniz fields in 2025

In 2025, SOFAZ's revenues from major oil and gas fields took a hit compared to the previous year. The drop was fueled by a dip in earnings from oil and gas deals. Nevertheless, the fund’s income stayed strong, thanks to profit oil sales and extra payments coming in.

