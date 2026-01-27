AZAL reminds passengers of mandatory medical insurance requirement for entry into Georgia

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, once again reminds passengers planning to travel to Georgia about the entry requirements currently in force.

As of January 1, 2026, all foreign nationals entering Georgia are required to hold valid medical insurance covering the entire duration of their stay in the country. The requirement applies to all foreign visitors entering Georgia for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

Under the established regulations, foreign nationals must have medical and accident insurance policy valid for the entire period of stay in Georgia, from the date of entry until the date of departure. The minimum insurance coverage must be GEL 30,000.

Insurance may be issued by Georgian or foreign insurance companies. The policy may be presented in electronic or paper form and must be issued in Georgian or English.

To avoid potential fines, delays, or additional procedures, AZAL strongly recommends that passengers arrange the required medical insurance prior to departure.

AZAL also notes that any verification of insurance policies during check-in is conducted solely to inform passengers in advance about the country’s entry requirements.

The new requirement is implemented based on Georgia’s Law on Tourism and the decision of the Government of Georgia on the approval of the rules and conditions for mandatory health and accident insurance for tourists entering the country.