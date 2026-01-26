Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Turkish FM discusses situation in Gaza with member of Hamas's Political Bureau

Türkiye Materials 26 January 2026 23:50 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish FM discusses situation in Gaza with member of Hamas's Political Bureau

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with a Hamas delegation led by Khalil Haye, a member of the movement's Political Bureau, sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the information, issues related to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and other regional issues were discussed at the meeting.

Hakan Fidan provided information on Türkiye's diplomatic activities aimed at protecting the rights of the people of Gaza through other platforms, including the Peace Council.

The minister said Türkiye would resolutely continue to make every effort to deliver the necessary humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Latest

Latest

Read more