Open a corporate account without visiting a bank with “SİMA KYC”!

The account opening process for legal entities at Yelo Bank has been fully digitized with SİMA KYC’s “Videocall” solution. This integration allows legal entities to open a business account online without visiting the bank.

To get started, the customer completes registration on Yelo Bank’s website through the Internet Banking platform and then proceeds to the video call. During the call, identity verification is carried out remotely using SİMA KYC’s “Videocall” solution. The process uses biometric facial recognition, and liveness checks to confirm the customer’s identity and ensure the call follows all required procedures.

The “Videocall” solution, part of the SİMA KYC product, was developed in response to the needs of banks and other financial institutions. It enables secure video calls between customers and financial institutions, simplifies remote account opening for new customers, and fully complies with the requirements of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

For more detailed information about SİMA KYC’s “Videocall” solution, please visit www.sima.az or contact the 157 Call Center.