China sees LNG prices fall in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Nationwide LNG ex-factory prices in China declined by more than 10% year-on-year in 2025, averaging CNY 4,300 ($614.9) per tonne, Trend reports via the International Energy Agency.

According to the Agency's "Gas Market Report, Q1-2026" report, this decline reflected subdued regional demand, improving LNG supply availability, and the continued ramp-up of Russian piped gas deliveries. The price drop highlights the effect of abundant domestic and pipeline supply on market stability, particularly amid weak spot market purchasing by China.

Earlier, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in its monthly report, noted that China’s natural gas demand is expected to grow, supported by a recovery in industrial activity, rising electricity consumption, and the continued role of gas-fired power generation in ensuring grid stability amid expanding renewable capacity.

As of January 24, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the People’s Bank of China stands at 1 USD = 6.99 CNY.