Kazakhstan's Turkestan region to set up hybrid mini power plant (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Kazakhstan Utility Systems (KKS) and Japanese company Komaihaltec Inc. are planning to build a hybrid mini-power plant in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan, the press service of KKS told Trend.

"At the first stage, KKS and Komaihaltec Inc. will conduct research, prepare a preliminary feasibility study, and develop a roadmap. A joint working group will be created for coordination," the company stated.

It was noted that renewable energy sources will be integrated with the existing energy supply infrastructure within the framework of the project.

"This approach will allow for the development of practical models for the application of renewable energy sources (RES) in regional conditions," the company emphasized.

KKS clarified that the hybrid system will include a wind power plant (about 5 MW), a solar power plant (about 1 MW), and an energy storage system (about 500 kWh).

According to company representatives, this combination will help stabilize the load, ensure an uninterrupted power supply, and reduce the region's dependence on energy from other areas of Kazakhstan. Special attention will be given to reducing CO₂ emissions, developing autonomous and distributed energy sources, and enhancing the resilience of the energy system.

"At the current stage, the memorandum provides for the launch of the research and pilot phase of the project. Further decisions on construction and possible scaling will be made after the completion of the feasibility study and coordination with the relevant authorities," the company emphasized.

KKS added that an important condition for the Japanese side is the possibility of carbon offsetting for the project in accordance with established procedures.

"This mechanism aligns with Kazakhstan’s goals for developing low-carbon projects and the international climate agenda. The pilot project based on a hybrid wind-solar power plant with an energy storage system will allow testing modern renewable energy solutions in the region's real conditions and improving the resilience of local grids, while simultaneously reducing the carbon footprint," the press service reported.

The company further added that the pilot project is being implemented in the Turkistan region due to its favorable wind and solar potential, land availability, and convenient connection points to the grid.

Within the framework of the cooperation, KKS will handle the administrative support of the project (land plots, connection points, infrastructure, design, and construction works), while the Japanese side will provide the necessary equipment for manufacturing and delivery.

"Electricity generation will be supplied to the local regional electricity networks (LLP 'OZT'), which will allow the integration of the project into the existing system," the press service delineated.

The company noted that the pilot project is being implemented in the Turkistan region because of its high potential for wind and solar energy, land availability, and convenient connection points to the grids.

Within the cooperation framework, KKS will handle the administrative support of the project (land plots, connection points, infrastructure, design, and construction works), while the Japanese side will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the necessary equipment.

During the official visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan and the "Central Asia-Japan" summit in December 2025, a memorandum of understanding was signed between KKS and Komaihaltec Inc. The document confirmed the parties' intention to jointly implement the renewable energy project.

KKS is one of the largest players in Kazakhstan's energy market. The KKS Group of companies forms a production chain—from electricity and heat generation to their supply to the end consumer.