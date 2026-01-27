Azerbaijan drafts new state standard for tourism sector - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. This year, we will develop and begin certifying hotels, hostels, and guest houses, each with its own criteria, and we are currently working on a new standard, the Deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Rashad Aliyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark today on the sidelines of the Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku.

The representative of the agency noted that accommodation facilities that do not meet the minimum criteria will not be registered:

“We will work on registering this standard as an official state standard by the end of this year. After this process, all accommodation facilities will be inspected and classified.”

He emphasized that hotel certification was previously voluntary:

After the adoption of the Law “On Tourism,” star classification of hotels became mandatory. We intend to start applying the new standard voluntarily and then add it to the Law “On Tourism.”