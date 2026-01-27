Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 27 January 2026 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 27

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 27, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 26.

The official rate for $1 is 1,061,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,261,669 rials. On January 26 the euro was priced at 1,233,645 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 27

Rial on January 26

1 US dollar

USD

1,061,595

1,044,479

1 British pound

GBP

1,453,959

1,423,038

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,369,032

1,333,945

1 Swedish króna

SEK

118,933

116,692

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

108,806

106,872

1 Danish krone

DKK

168,926

165,413

1 Indian rupee

INR

11,572

11,397

1 UAE Dirham

AED

289,066

284,405

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,462,186

3,408,062

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

379,093

373,273

100 Japanese yen

JPY

689,802

670,109

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

136,138

133,954

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,759,308

2,716,188

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

775,186

761,339

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

635,678

621,417

1 South African rand

ZAR

66,498

64,826

1 Turkish lira

TRY

24,477

24,081

1 Russian ruble

RUB

13,890

13,831

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

291,647

286,945

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

81,019

79,706

1 Syrian pound

SYP

9,592

9,446

1 Australian dollar

AUD

735,920

719,959

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

283,092

278,528

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,823,391

2,777,870

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

836,659

821,010

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

867,552

853,874

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

34,285

33,724

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

506

497

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

722,925

711,969

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

168,100

165,105

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

152,659

149,989

100 Thai baht

THB

3,415,220

3,366,238

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

267,688

260,728

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

736,237

722,071

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,497,313

1,473,172

1 euro

EUR

1,261,669

1,233,645

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

211,127

207,277

1 Georgian lari

GEL

394,457

387,966

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

63,411

62,104

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

16,323

15,868

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

373,136

370,817

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

624,372

613,924

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,797,334

1,770,568

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

113,688

111,645

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

303,554

298,426

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,990

2,955

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,236,366 rials and $1 costs 1,460,280.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.43-1.46 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.71-1.74 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

