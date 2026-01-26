Azerbaijan delves into Middle Corridor development with WB representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Regional Director of the World Bank (WB) for Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia Charles Cormier, and Regional Director of the WB for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, the minister's publication on his X page says, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between the World Bank and Azerbaijan. We also reviewed the implementation status of joint projects and exchanged views on initiatives in urban development, the regional prospects of the Middle Corridor, urban mobility, renewable energy, and potential avenues of support for projects advancing the green economy transition," the publication reads.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea via Azerbaijan, and continues through Georgia and Türkiye before reaching Europe. This overland route allows cargo to bypass longer maritime routes and provides a direct connection between East Asia, including China, and Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel