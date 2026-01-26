Iranian reservoirs experience decrease in water supply
Iran has experienced a decrease in water supply to its reservoirs over the past few months compared to last year. This drop has been accompanied by a reduction in both water inflows and reserves. Currently, the country's reservoirs are significantly less full than they were during the same period in the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy