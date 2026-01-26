Azerbaijan, Israel share strong foundation of political trust - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan and Israel possess a solid foundation of political trust, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Political trust and constructive dialogue between Azerbaijan and Israel have been shaped by years of engagement at both political and institutional levels. High-level contacts remain crucial in strengthening bilateral relations. Last week’s meeting between the presidents of both countries at the World Economic Forum in Davos highlighted the steady development of Azerbaijan-Israel relations across a broad spectrum of areas and pointed to promising opportunities for further cooperation,” Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov emphasized that deepening economic ties with Israel remains a strategic priority for Azerbaijan, pursued through a practical and results-oriented approach in sectors of mutual interest. He also noted ongoing efforts to reinforce the bilateral legal and contractual framework that underpins cooperation.

