China-Azerbaijan cargo soars in volume in 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, met with a delegation led by Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank (WB), Trend reports via the company.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation with the WB, the importance of expanding relations, and the bank’s involvement in the 2nd phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, including technical support and potential investments.

Rustamov noted that container shipments along the Middle Corridor have increased recently, with cargo transport between China and Azerbaijan showing a positive trend last year (2025). Azerbaijan Railways received 392 block trains, marking a 37% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by the company’s initiatives, including the involvement of China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT) in the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., which brings together railway operators from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia to develop the corridor.

He also highlighted the critical role of integrating the Baku International Sea Port with Azerbaijan Railways to improve international transport efficiency. Last year, the port handled a record volume of more than 107,000 TEU of container cargo, a 40% increase compared to 2024.

WB Regional Director Charles Cormier praised Azerbaijan Railways’ efforts, highlighting the WB’s keen interest in deepening cooperation. He noted that the company’s work on developing the Middle Corridor creates new opportunities for future partnerships and regional trade growth.

