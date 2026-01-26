Azerbaijan, Israel joint briefing wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. A joint briefing with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The sides reviewed bilateral relations between the countries, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Speaking at the event, Jeyhun Bayramov outlined that Azerbaijan-Israel relations are developing positively year by year and encompass various fields.

Bayramov emphasized that the bilateral relationship holds strategic importance.

“Just a few days ago, the leaders of both countries met in Davos. Regular political consultations are held between our foreign ministries, and both the Intergovernmental Commission and the Interparliamentary Friendship Group are active,” he said.

Bayramov added that the ministers discussed in detail the development of economic ties, ongoing contracts and projects, and new opportunities and prospects between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also noted that an economic forum is being held in Baku, which Minister Sa'ar will attend.

He noted that the number of tourists from Israel to Azerbaijan in 2025 doubled compared to 2024.

According to him, there are currently 20 flights between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"Depending on the results of the negotiations, this number is expected to increase," the minister pointed out.

In turn, Gideon Sa'ar emphasized that Israel is interested in investing in Azerbaijan and is also ready to share its knowledge and experience.

According to him, Israel intends to take economic relations with Azerbaijan to a new level.

"That's why I arrived in Baku with a high-level delegation, including more than 40 representatives of Israeli economic organizations and companies operating in water, cybersecurity, healthcare, food, agriculture, and other sectors," Sa'ar pointed out.

He stated that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel is delivering substantial economic benefits for both countries.

Sa'ar pointed to the growing ties between the two nations since the opening of Israel’s embassy in Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized the significant growth in trade between Azerbaijan and Israel from 2024 to 2025, noting that bilateral trade reached $360 million last year.