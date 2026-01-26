Azerbaijan positions itself as loyal partner in intercultural dialogue - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan continues to make a consistent contribution to intercultural dialogue by hosting major international events, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Forum, the Global Baku Forum, and the World Summit of Religious Leaders, said the country's Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 16th plenary session of the Asia Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held on January 26 in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, Gafarova noted that these initiatives demonstrate Azerbaijan’s firm commitment to promoting dialogue between cultures and civilizations.

According to her, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held within the framework of the “Baku Process,” launched on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, has been recognized by the United Nations as a leading global platform for intercultural and interfaith dialogue. She added that the sixth forum, held in May 2024, included an Interparliamentary Conference organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament, giving this dialogue a distinct parliamentary dimension.

In her address, Speaker Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan remains a steadfast and reliable partner in advancing intercultural dialogue.