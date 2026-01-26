Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Insurance payouts in Azerbaijan reach notable levels in 2025 - CBA official

Economy Materials 26 January 2026 11:04 (UTC +04:00)
Insurance payouts in Azerbaijan reach notable levels in 2025 - CBA official

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan’s insurance sector continues to expand, with total insurance premiums collected by the country’s 16 insurance companies reaching 1.5 billion manat ($88 million) last year, said Vusal Gurbanov, Chief Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Speaking during the presentation of the "InsurTech" teaching material, a project jointly prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the State Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Gurbanov noted that payments made by these companies amounted to 920 million manat ($541.1 million).

