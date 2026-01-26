KMG PetroChem engages local suppliers for gas separation complex project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. KMG PetroChem, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG), is engaging domestic manufacturers and suppliers as part of the Gas Separation Complex (GSC) project, Trend reports via KMG.

Among the local companies involved are the sites of the Almaty Bridge Construction Plant and the LCI-MK Reinforced Concrete Products Plant. These enterprises manufacture piles for GSK. The readiness to start product deliveries to the GSK construction site has been confirmed, with shipments scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Other Kazakhstani suppliers include AtyrauNefteMash LLP, a company established in 2000 and part of the Anaco Group Consortium. The company specializes in the manufacture of large-scale and technologically complex equipment for the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, and construction industries.

MEK-Astana LLP, founded in 2011, is also being considered for participation in the project. The company focuses on power supply and energy efficiency solutions and has the required permits as well as a qualified engineering team.

The first piling works for the GSC were completed on November 19, 2025, at the Tengiz field's territory. The GSC will have a processing capacity of up to 9.1 billion cubic meters of dry gas per year. The project is designed to supply up to 1.6 million tons of ethane annually to the Silleno polyethylene plant. In addition, the complex will produce up to 360,000 tons of propane per year. These fractions will be extracted from treated dry gas supplied by Tengizchevroil LLP.

The implementation of the GSC is expected to form a stable feedstock base and support the production of high value-added products in Kazakhstan’s petrochemical sector.

Construction of the facility is being carried out in partnership with an international consortium led by Italy’s Tecnimont S.p.A. (Maire Group), with the participation of Consolidated Contractors International Company (CCIC, Lebanon).

