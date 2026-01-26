UTair’s Moscow–Ganja flight diverted to alternate airport

The UTA-743 flight operated by UTair on the Moscow–Ganja route was diverted to an alternate airport — Heydar Aliyev International Airport — due to adverse weather conditions at the destination, specifically fog, following a decision by the aircraft commander.

The Boeing 737 aircraft safely landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 11:05 local time.

Passenger and flight safety were ensured as a top priority. A decision regarding the continuation of the flight will be made by UTair depending on weather conditions.

All necessary operational procedures were carried out promptly by Heydar Aliyev International Airport.