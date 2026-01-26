Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

UTair’s Moscow–Ganja flight diverted to alternate airport

Society Materials 26 January 2026 12:52 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

The UTA-743 flight operated by UTair on the Moscow–Ganja route was diverted to an alternate airport — Heydar Aliyev International Airport — due to adverse weather conditions at the destination, specifically fog, following a decision by the aircraft commander.

The Boeing 737 aircraft safely landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 11:05 local time.

Passenger and flight safety were ensured as a top priority. A decision regarding the continuation of the flight will be made by UTair depending on weather conditions.

All necessary operational procedures were carried out promptly by Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Latest

Latest

Read more