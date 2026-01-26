Azerbaijan, Bahrain discuss legal cooperation frameworks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev paid a working visit to Manama at the invitation of his Bahraini counterpart, Ali bin Fadhel Al Buainain, from January 24 through 26, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General’s Office.

During a meeting at the Bahrain Public Prosecution, Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting that the Kingdom of Bahrain is a friendly country for Azerbaijan and has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s political initiatives, including its territorial integrity, on various international platforms over many years. He emphasized that bilateral relations have further developed in recent years thanks to the political will and efforts of the heads of state of both countries.

Ali bin Fadhel Al Buainain, in turn, voiced satisfaction with the development of inter-institutional partnership relations and recalled his previous working visits to Azerbaijan as particularly memorable.

The meeting also reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the prosecution authorities of the two countries in October 2024. Discussions focused on practical cooperation in combating various forms of crime, including extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, as well as prospects for expanding legal and institutional cooperation at bilateral and international platforms. The sides also exchanged views on organizing mutual training visits and sharing professional experience.

The delegation was later briefed on the activities of the Bahrain Public Prosecution Services, including its experience in protecting family and child rights, applying alternative penalties, prosecutorial oversight over the execution of sentences, defending state interests in civil cases, and the social rehabilitation of convicts.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with Sheikh Khalid Ali Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Court of Cassation of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Vice President of the Supreme Judicial Council. The meeting highlighted the importance of establishing intensive and productive cooperation between the legal systems of the two countries, with discussions covering experience-sharing and opportunities for mutual legal support.

The delegation also held a bilateral meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs, and Endowments, Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Ma'awda. The sides expressed satisfaction with cooperation across various areas, including between law enforcement agencies, and exchanged views on expanding the legal framework for institutional cooperation.

In addition, the delegation visited cultural and historical landmarks in Bahrain, gaining firsthand insight into the country’s heritage.

