Azerbaijan, Morocco hold next round of political consultations in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. On January 26, the fourth round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad of the Kingdom of Morocco took place in Baku, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev on the Azerbaijani side and by Omar Kadiri, Director General for Asia and Oceania at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, on the Moroccan side.

The current state of relations and prospects for the development of further cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, energy, transport, tourism, educational, sports and other spheres were discussed during the consultations. Satisfaction was expressed with the state of cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms and the need to continue this practice was noted. The opposing side was provided with information on the current situation in the region, the peace agenda, as well as the ongoing restoration and construction work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.