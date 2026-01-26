Azerbaijani parliament speaker invites APA members to active engagement in WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, in her speech at the 16th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), expressed her views on the importance of the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and invited all APA member countries to actively participate in it, Trend reports.

Gafarova said that sustainable urban planning is closely related to the global development agenda.

WUF13 is a premier global conference on sustainable urbanization, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and co-hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan. It will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 through 22, 2026.

