Iran’s crude oil production and demand forecasts remain stable in 2026, IEA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Iran's crude oil production is expected to remain steady at 3.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) throughout 2024-2026, with only slight fluctuations in demand.

Data obtained by Trend from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that Iran’s oil production is projected to hold at 3.3 mb/d in early 2024, with a slight increase to 3.4 mb/d in Q3 and Q4 of 2024.

However, a dip to 3.2 mb/d is expected in Q1 of 2025, before recovering back to 3.3 mb/d. The IEA's forecast for 2026 suggests stable production throughout the year.

On the demand side, Iran’s oil consumption is forecast to remain relatively steady at 1.97 mb/d for most of 2024, with a modest increase to 2.04 mb/d in Q1 of 2025, before settling at 2.00 mb/d in 2026.