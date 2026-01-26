Iranian MFA paints status of contacts with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Iran is maintaining continuous contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its officials, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that even during Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Davos, a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had been planned. However, the host country canceled the invitation, and the meeting did not take place.

Baghaei highlighted that Iran has consistently honored its commitments. He noted that Iran is not responsible for the inability to inspect nuclear facilities that were targeted, as the attacks on these sites were carried out by other parties.

He further noted that the IAEA Director General understands that there was no instruction to inspect the damaged Iranian nuclear sites. Iran has prepared guidance on this matter, and an agreement was reached in Cairo, though the situation later became unclear. Baghaei stressed that the agency’s director should clarify who is responsible for the incident.

In June 2025, following Israeli and American air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the country minimized its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In response, the Iranian parliament passed a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA is possible only with the consent of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched military air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking officials.

In the evening of the same day, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at many targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting that the attacks had ceased.

