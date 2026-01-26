Türkiye’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan see major rise
Azerbaijan’s electricity exports saw significant growth in 2025, particularly to Türkiye, reflecting increased regional demand and contributing to higher export revenues.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy