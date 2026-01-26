Azerbaijan sheds light on volume of mutual investments with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The volume of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Israel amounts to approximately $600 million, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Our cooperation is supported by agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, as well as on the avoidance of double taxation, which form a solid legal basis for expanding business ties. Currently, 130 commercial structures with Israeli capital are operating in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The minister noted that the two countries have built a strong and pragmatic partnership that has yielded tangible results in a wide range of sectors.